UT Police looking for suspect in debit card theft

The University of Toledo Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in stealing a debit card.

UTPD shared several photos of a man at an ATM. They say he is wanted for forgery and theft. Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 419-530-2601. 

