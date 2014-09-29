UT Police looking for suspect in debit card theft

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

The University of Toledo Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in stealing a debit card.

UTPD shared several photos of a man at an ATM. They say he is wanted for forgery and theft. Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 419-530-2601.

