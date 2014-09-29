Police arrest suspect in BG gas station robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest suspect in BG gas station robbery

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Bowling Green Police say a masked white male wearing a black hooded jacket and a Nike backpack robbed a gas station Sunday evening.

Police say the man approached an employee outside the Gas Express at 333 South Main Street at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. The man told the clerk he had a weapon, and that several other people in the area were working with him.

The man then followed the employee into the store, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say the man fled east on Lehman Avenue.

Logan Maas, 24, of Portage was arrested Monday evening after a police officer saw him walking in the south end of Bowling Green. A warrant had been issued for Maas after officers canvassed businesses in the area after the robbery.

Maas has been booked into the Wood County Justice Center on one count of robbery.

