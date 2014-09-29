Wood County first responders training to combat HAZMAT spills

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Wood County first responders will be training Monday for HAZMAT spills on the freeway to prevent future fires, injuries or deaths.

In the event of a HAZMAT spill, responders will be met with a HAZMAT truck typically stationed in Perrysburg Township.

Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard says this training is critical because every second counts during an emergency.

In the event of spilled diesel fuel, the combination of cars on the freeway and oil on the road could lead to an explosion at any moment. Chief Drouard says there are a number of variables.

"(Responders account for) potential evacuation of some residents," he said. "It's going to depend on which way the wind blows, how much of the product is going to be released. It kind of varies."

Monday's training is taking place at a Rossford business away from the public. The Red Cross, Mercy Perrysburg ER personnel and first responders will all be there.

