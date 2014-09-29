Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Northwood hit an - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Northwood hit and run

NORTHWOOD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in the 2400 block of Oregon Rd. in Northwood.

We're told two pedestrians were walking along the road when one was struck from behind just before 3:45 AM.  The vehicle, which is being described as a black GMC or Chevy pickup truck, fled the scene.

Police say the victim suffered lacerations on his head.  The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he is reportedly awake and alert.

Josh Shop, who was walking along the road with the victim, says the man who was struck flipped over the vehicle and was temporarily unconscious.  After returning to consciousness, Shop says the victim did not remember what had happened.

Police say it will be challenging to find the driver, however there should be extensive front end damage on the vehicle.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

