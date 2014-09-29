Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Northwood hit and run

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in the 2400 block of Oregon Rd. in Northwood.

We're told two pedestrians were walking along the road when one was struck from behind just before 3:45 AM. The vehicle, which is being described as a black GMC or Chevy pickup truck, fled the scene.

Police say the victim suffered lacerations on his head. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he is reportedly awake and alert.

Josh Shop, who was walking along the road with the victim, says the man who was struck flipped over the vehicle and was temporarily unconscious. After returning to consciousness, Shop says the victim did not remember what had happened.

Police say it will be challenging to find the driver, however there should be extensive front end damage on the vehicle.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.