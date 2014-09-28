Church collects pet food and donations for Pets in Poverty - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Church collects pet food and donations for Pets in Poverty

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The community came out to help man's best friend and other pets on Sunday.

One South Toledo church is doing their part to feed area pets and they're having a great time doing it.

This is the 5th year in a row the Church of St. Andrew has held this event.

There are many fun activities and festivities here, but in the end it's all about the pets and their owners.

People who come to this Pets in Poverty Fair brought pet food or donated money to help feed area pets whose owners may have fallen on hard times.

"I think it's extremely important," said Rod Pierce, Coordinator of the Pets in Poverty Fair, "in about 2009 is how this all started when all of a sudden I was laid off from a job...my dog and I were fighting for food and everything."

This is an event that is filled with lots of entertainment such as the popular Sheltered Reality group, a bounce house and even some cute face painting, but the main message on this day was not forgotten.

"We're all pet lovers here," said Church of St. Andrew Board Member James Pemberton, "we certainly try and take care of our friends, especially our four-legged friends that don't have the advantages of plentiful food sources."

Fair officials say they raised nearly 4000 pounds of pet food for Humane Ohio.

If you didn't get a chance to make it out to this event, you can still help by contacting The Church of St. Andrew or Humane Ohio.

