One dead after semi strikes pedestrian near Genoa

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
GENOA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

One person is dead after a semi-tractor struck a pedestrian near Genoa early Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Floyd Cockefair, age 60, of Whitehouse, was driving a semi southbound on State Route 51 around 3:40 AM.

Quincy Latrell Thomas, age 38, of Toledo, was walking along State Route 51 at the same time.

Mr. Cockefair states that as he approached Mr. Latrell, Mr. Latrell stepped into the path of the semi. Mr. Latrell was wearing dark clothing.

Mr. Latrell was found deceased on the west side of the road.

There was heavy fog in the area.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and no citations were issued.

