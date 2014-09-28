Thousands pack downtown for 2014 Toledo Race for the Cure

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Doctor: 'Almost 75 percent of women I diagnose with breast cancer have no risk factors.'

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Downtown Toledo Sunday morning for the 2014 Toledo Race for the Cure.

Julius Kiptoo won the 21st annual Toledo race, running the course in 16:27. Sarah Dickey was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 20:20.



Sunday's Toledo race was run in memory of Linda "Lu-Lu" Key, who friends say always reached out to help others.

"She has talked to groups [and] individuals one-on-one about being a cancer survivor. That was very important to her, because she knew how it feels to be scared, to be out there and [you] don't know what's gonna happen," said Linda's husband David Beck.

Key passed away in 2011.

The race was run in celebration of Denise McCroskey, whose blog about surviving breast cancer has received more than half a million views from 132 countries.

Sunday's event raised about $900,000 for breast cancer treatment, education and to help find a cure. About 12,000 people participated in the event.



Read much more about the Toledo and Findlay races here.

Were you at the race? Send your photos to Pics@ToledoNewsNow.com.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.