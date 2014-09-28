Thousands pack downtown for 2014 Toledo Race for the Cure - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thousands pack downtown for 2014 Toledo Race for the Cure

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Downtown Toledo Sunday morning for the 2014 Toledo Race for the Cure.

Julius Kiptoo won the 21st annual Toledo race, running the course in 16:27. Sarah Dickey was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 20:20.

Sunday's Toledo race was run in memory of Linda "Lu-Lu" Key, who friends say always reached out to help others.

"She has talked to groups [and] individuals one-on-one about being a cancer survivor. That was very important to her, because she knew how it feels to be scared, to be out there and [you] don't know what's gonna happen," said Linda's husband David Beck.

Key passed away in 2011.

The race was run in celebration of Denise McCroskey, whose blog about surviving breast cancer has received more than half a million views from 132 countries.

Sunday's event raised about $900,000 for breast cancer treatment, education and to help find a cure. About 12,000 people participated in the event.

