Dogs run free at new Toledo dog park

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Glass City Dog Park in south Toledo opened to the public on Saturday.

Now pet owners have a place to let their furry friends run free.

Its 4.4 acres of dog heaven.

"It's a great day. The dogs are finally free in Toledo," said Keith Serchuk, with the Glass City Dog Park.

The Glass City Dog Park is located at Woodsdale Park off the Anthony Wayne Trail on the former site of a YMCA.

"Every dog has a smile on his face not only are the dogs happy but the people are happy they have a place where they can feel safe and its just fun," said Mr. Serchuk.

The park allows dogs to be off their leash in a fenced-in environment.

The park offers an exclusive spot for dogs under 25 pounds and also includes two separate large dog areas.

The park also provides ample room for special events, K-9 unit training and a special place for Lucas County Canine Care & Control animals to occasionally exercise.

The Glass City Dog Park is funded by donations and is a membership-based park.

For more information on the park click here.

