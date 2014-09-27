Dogs run free at new Toledo dog park - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dogs run free at new Toledo dog park

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Glass City Dog Park in south Toledo opened to the public on Saturday.

Now pet owners have a place to let their furry friends run free.

Its 4.4 acres of dog heaven.

"It's a great day. The dogs are finally free in Toledo," said Keith Serchuk, with the Glass City Dog Park.

The Glass City Dog Park is located at Woodsdale Park off the Anthony Wayne Trail on the former site of a YMCA.

"Every dog has a smile on his face not only are the dogs happy but the people are happy they have a place where they can feel safe and its just fun," said Mr. Serchuk.

The park allows dogs to be off their leash in a fenced-in environment.

The park offers an exclusive spot for dogs under 25 pounds and also includes two separate large dog areas.

The park also provides ample room for special events, K-9 unit training and a special place for Lucas County Canine Care & Control animals to occasionally exercise.

The Glass City Dog Park is funded by donations and is a membership-based park.

