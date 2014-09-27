Firefighters battle north Toledo fire , homeowners not home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Firefighters battle north Toledo fire, homeowners not home

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Hoops Drive in north Toledo on Saturday morning.

The fire is believed to have started in the front bedroom of the house around 7:30 AM.

Nobody was home at the time and no one was hurt. Neighbors say the homeowners were out of town.

The fire is under investigation.

