Car set on fire, catches house on fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Officials are investigating after a car that someone set on fire caught a nearby house on fire.

The fire happened late Friday night on City Park Avenue, near Greene St. in south Toledo.

There's no word if there were any injuries and the damage to the house is unknown.

