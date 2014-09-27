TPD searching for man wandering Start HS - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for man wandering Start HS

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police and Toledo Public Schools are looking for a man who was seen wandering around during a volleyball game at Start High School on Wednesday night.

When he was confronted by a security guard, the man ran off.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call Sergeant Brown at 419-936-3828 or 419-671-8293.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly