Car hits pole in south Toledo, Airport Hwy closed due to downed power line

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Police say a vehicle hit a utility pole in south Toledo.

The accident occurred at South Avenue and Airport Highway around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Airport at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit the pole. Witnesses told police they saw the man get out of the vehicle and flee on foot.

Police have blocked Airport Highway between Andrea Drive and South due to safety concerns because live power lines and the pole were dangling at the scene.

The condition of the driver is unknown. No one else was involved in the crash.

