Car hits pole in south Toledo, Airport Hwy closed due to downed power line

Toledo Police say a vehicle hit a utility pole in south Toledo.

The accident occurred at South Avenue and Airport Highway around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Airport at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit the pole. Witnesses told police they saw the man get out of the vehicle and flee on foot. 

Police have blocked Airport Highway between Andrea Drive and South due to safety concerns because live power lines and the pole were dangling at the scene.

The condition of the driver is unknown. No one else was involved in the crash.

