Toledo woman lost all her baby items days away from giving birth - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman lost all her baby items in burglary days away from giving birth

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Latae Pinnex's due date was Thursday and she says she is heart-broken after she lost all her baby items in a robbery.

"It's just sad, I had to stand up and say something, it's not right people working hard and then you steal from a baby it's not right," said Latae. "I could see if it was my things but it was my baby's things, it just hurts me."

Latae filed a police report and the apartment complex has video of the thieves, but he investigation could take weeks. Latae plans to go to the hospital to be induced Friday. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly