Farmer: This year’s pumpkin season better than last

The Gust Brothers Pumpkin Farm has been a family affair for 100 years, but has only included pumpkin farming for the past 25 years. 

Owner Dan Gust says their family farm is intended for family fun. Open September to November 15, people can pick out their own pumpkin and vegetables, enjoy farm animal fun, and purchase mums or homemade donuts.

Gust says thanks to dryer conditions, this year's season is going well. 

"Last year we really struggled, with all the wet weather in the summer we had some rotten pumpkin issues," said Gust. "Some of our stems weren't quite as good as what we like. This year with the dryer weather, it's really good!"

Gust says last year's harsh winter also helped the pumpkin crops by keeping the insects away.

