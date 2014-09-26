St. Vincent's new equipment makes pediatric heart procedure possible in Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A new medical procedure is available for the first time in the Toledo area, and it could drastically change how children with cardiovascular problems are treated in northwest Ohio.

Earlier this week, surgeons at Saint Vincent's Mercy Children's Hospital performed their first pediatric cardiac catheterization procedure, which was previously only available for Toledo-area patients at the University of Michigan and the Cleveland Clinic.

The patient, 14-month-old Faith Flores, was born with a muscular ventricular septal defect, a hole in the wall that separates the lower chambers of her heart.

Previously, the only local option to close that hole was open heart surgery, but new equipment recently acquired by Mercy was utilized in a non-invasive procedure with a catheter through her femoral artery.

Greg Hood, director of Mercy Children's Hospital Cardiovascular Services says on top of drastically lowering the chances of mortality from an open heart surgery, this procedure only lasts five hours and cuts recovery time by nearly 90 percent.

"If it was an open heart surgery, the patient would be coming into the hospital, being here for about four or five days," said Hood. "When we do this procedure, she's going home the next day. So that's the big difference - the patient recovers a lot faster."

Faith Flores was released Friday with no complications from her surgery.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.