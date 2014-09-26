Demolition begins on former Clarion Hotel

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Along-awaited project is finally underway in south Toledo. Demolition of theformer Clarion Hotel began Friday morning.

Manybusinesses in the area are happy to see the vacant building go, hoping newdevelopments will bring more business to the area.

Thestaff at Tandoor Indian Cuisine has looked at the empty hotel for awhile - theysit right across the street from the property. They say the damage done to thebuilding causes fewer people to come to that part of town.

"It'sbeen an eyesore for awhile, and I think it brings down all the property valuesand everything," said Rajwinder Kaur, who works at Tandoor. "It'll be nice tosee something, maybe a new business, show up and help the other businessesaround the area."

Thehotel has been abandoned since 2009. Demolition is starting in the pool room,and then will move to the banquet facility. Once that's done, they'll startwork on the hotel itself.

"They'regoing to do what's called tripping," explained Toledo Economic DevelopmentCommissioner Bill Burkett. "They're going to take some of the structuralsupports and knock those down so that the floors will then fall one by one."

Oncethe hotel is gone, the city will sell the property. The goal of the project isto reverse the blight and redevelop the area.

"Thedemolition of the Clarion is a symbolic reversal of the decline of retail inthis Reynold's Road corridor - we've got to stop that," Burkett said.

Cityofficials hope to see more commercial office space take the place of the hotel.

Thecity expects the demolition to take about 6- 8 weeks to complete. Once it'sdone, they'll start preparing the land for sale.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.