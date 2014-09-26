Bike-a-thon raises money for ProMedica Toledo NICU - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bike-a-thon raises money for ProMedica Toledo NICU

A bike-a-thon was held Friday at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital to raise money to donate rocking chairs to the hospital's newborn intensive care unit.

The event was hosted by the Eleonore Rocks foundation, a charity dedicated to helping sick children and their families.

Participants rode on stationary bikes for six hours at the hospital on Friday. There was also a silent auction. All donations and money raised will go toward the purchase of 24 rocking chairs to be donated.

