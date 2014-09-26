Selfies raising money for childhood cancer research

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

With a simple photo, hundreds of people are helping raise money for childhood cancer research and they're showing support for kids with cancer at the same time.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. From September 22 until October 5, Barnes & Noble College is donating $1 to the St. Baldrick's Foundation for every photo shared on social media with "#YouAreMyHero."

The rules: Take a picture of yourself holding a sign with an inspirational message for kids with cancer. Then post that picture to Instagram, Twitter, or the Barnes & Noble College Facebook page. You can post your photo to all three to triple the donations, but be sure to include #YouAreMyHero with each post.

Barnes & Noble College will donate up to $25,000 to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which is a charity devoted to funding research to find a cure for childhood cancer. Learn more here.

You can make your own donation to St. Baldrick's here.

