Selfies raising money for childhood cancer research

With a simple photo, hundreds of people are helping raise money for childhood cancer research and they're showing support for kids with cancer at the same time.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. From September 22 until October 5, Barnes & Noble College is donating $1 to the St. Baldrick's Foundation for every photo shared on social media with "#YouAreMyHero."

The rules: Take a picture of yourself holding a sign with an inspirational message for kids with cancer. Then post that picture to Instagram, Twitter, or the Barnes & Noble College Facebook page. You can post your photo to all three to triple the donations, but be sure to include #YouAreMyHero with each post.

Barnes & Noble College will donate up to $25,000 to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which is a charity devoted to funding research to find a cure for childhood cancer. Learn more here.

You can make your own donation to St. Baldrick's here.

