2 indicted for 2011 Toledo murder

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two men have been indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury for a 2011 murder. 

Michael Taylor, Jr. and Elijah Dyer have been charged in the murder of Montelle Taylor.

Montelle, 17, was shot and killed at Auburn and Bancroft streets in Toledo on June 10, 2011. 

