King house to be demolished Oct. 1 in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -
The former home of Steven King, charged with the murder of baby Elaina Steinfurth, is scheduled to be demolished October 1 at 10 a.m.

The house at 704 Federal Street in east Toledo is where Elaina was killed. 

The Toledo Lucas County Land Bank has been planning to demolish the house, but announced on Friday the exact time and date.

The Land Bank took possession of the property following a foreclosure on June 16, 2014. The previous owners, Steven King's parents, lost the property for failure to pay delinquent property taxes. When the Land Bank acquired the property, the house was vacant and vandalized.

"This house has served as a painful reminder of the senseless murder of baby Elaina," said Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Treasurer and chairman of the Land Bank's board of directors. "Tearing it down is another important part of the healing process for everyone involved in this tragedy."

According to Kapszukiewicz, it will take crews 30-45 minutes to reduce the house to rubble, which will be removed over the course of the day and possible the next day.

The lot will be split in two and the property sold to the neighbors on either side.

Elaina Steinfurth was reported missing June 2, 2013. She was 18 months old at the time. King, Elaina's mother's boyfriend at the time, was eventually arrested and admitted to killing Elaina by putting his hands over her nose and mouth. Her body was found hidden in a garage on the Federal Street property.

King is currently serving a prison sentence of 25 year to life. Elaina's mother Angela is serving 18 years to life for her involvement in the case.

