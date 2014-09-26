King house to be demolished Oct. 1 in east Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The former home of Steven King, charged with the murder of baby Elaina Steinfurth, is scheduled to be demolished October 1 at 10 a.m.





The house at 704 Federal Street in east Toledo is where Elaina was killed.





The Toledo Lucas County Land Bank has been planning to demolish the house, but announced on Friday the exact time and date.





The Land Bank took possession of the property following a foreclosure on June 16, 2014. The previous owners, Steven King's parents, lost the property for failure to pay delinquent property taxes. When the Land Bank acquired the property, the house was vacant and vandalized.





"This house has served as a painful reminder of the senseless murder of baby Elaina," said Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Treasurer and chairman of the Land Bank's board of directors. "Tearing it down is another important part of the healing process for everyone involved in this tragedy."





According to Kapszukiewicz, it will take crews 30-45 minutes to reduce the house to rubble, which will be removed over the course of the day and possible the next day.





The lot will be split in two and the property sold to the neighbors on either side.





was eventually arrested and admitted to killing Elaina by putting his hands over her nose and mouth. Her body was found hidden in a garage on the Federal Street property. Elaina Steinfurth was reported missing June 2, 2013. She was 18 months old at the time. King, Elaina's mother's boyfriend at the time,putting his hands over her nose and mouth. Her body was found hidden in a garage on the Federal Street property.





King is currently serving a prison sentence of 25 year to life. Elaina's mother Angela is serving 18 years to life for her involvement in the case.



