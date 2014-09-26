INTERACTIVE MAP: Counterfeit bills passed at 23 Toledo area locations

According to police records, counterfeit bills have been passed at 23 locations across the Toledo area in recent months.

Records show bills in $5, $10 and $100 increments have been used.

In one case the victim says a man paid for puppies with counterfeit cash, cheating her out of money she planned to use to help her stepfather.

Police have also said several counterfeit bills have been used at east Toledo businesses.

