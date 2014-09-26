Multiple counties under dense fog advisories - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple counties under dense fog advisories

Multiple counties are under dense fog advisories Friday morning caused by a stretch of fog expected to last until 9 AM.

The following counties are all under dense fog advisories: Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Putnam, Sandusky, Ottawa, Defiance, Williams, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe.

Drivers are advised not to use their high beams, which will only be reflected back off the fog.  Drivers are also encouraged to reduce their speed, crack a window to improve their hearing of traffic they cannot see, and use wipers and defrosters to promote maximum visibility.

