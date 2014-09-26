Pedestrian bridge collapses onto Detroit freeway - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pedestrian bridge collapses onto Detroit freeway

By The Associated Press
DETROIT, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A pedestrian bridge over a Detroit freeway has collapsed, shutting the roadway in both directions for the morning rush hour period.

Detroit broadcasters report one person was seen on a stretcher following the Friday morning collapse onto the Southfield Freeway.

The road was closed from Interstate-96 to Joy Road.

The Associated Press sent a message seeking information to a state police spokesman. The reason for the collapse wasn't immediately clear.

