Upcoming Toledo Walleye promotions and fan nights

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Summer has officially left us for the year, but that means hockey season is knocking on the door!

The Toledo Walleye have a HUGE slate of events planned this year, so make sure to mark your calendars and head down to the Huntington Center.

Here's the full list:

October 10 – Walleye Fan Zone

October 18 – FinFest Party

November 8 – Frozen Night

November 14 – Veteran's Appreciation Night

November 15 – Star Wars Night

November 19 – Sports and Entertainment Career Day

November 22 – Heroes Night, Battle of the Badges

November 28 –Hockey & Hops Beer Tasting, Black Friday Theme

December 13 – Sing for Santa

December 16 – Sports and Entertainment Careers Day

December 17 – WALLEYE WINTERFEST, Outdoor Game #1

January 3 – WALLEYE WINTERFEST, Outdoor Game #2

January 10 – Safe Kids Awareness Night

January 23 – Polish Heritage Night

January 24 – Cosby Sweater Night

January 25 – Mascot Mania Night

February 14 – Fans Paint the Ice Event

February 20 – Hops & Hockey Beer Tasting

February 21 – Boy Scout Jamboree

February 28 – Pink in the Rink

March 1 – Pink in the Rink

March 14 – St. CatTrick's Day

March 21 – Fur Circus

March 22 – Faith and Family Night

March 28 – Gilligan's Island/Remember Summer Night

April 4 – Social Media/Fan's Choose Night

For a more detailed look at upcoming Walleye theme nights, click here.



Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.