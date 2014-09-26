Upcoming Toledo Walleye promotions and fan nights - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Upcoming Toledo Walleye promotions and fan nights

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Summer has officially left us for the year, but that means hockey season is knocking on the door!

The Toledo Walleye have a HUGE slate of events planned this year, so make sure to mark your calendars and head down to the Huntington Center.

Here's the full list:

October 10 – Walleye Fan Zone

October 18 – FinFest Party

November 8 – Frozen Night

November 14 – Veteran's Appreciation Night

November 15 – Star Wars Night

November 19 – Sports and Entertainment Career Day

November 22 – Heroes Night, Battle of the Badges

November 28 –Hockey & Hops Beer Tasting, Black Friday Theme

December 13 – Sing for Santa

December 16 – Sports and Entertainment Careers Day

December 17 – WALLEYE WINTERFEST, Outdoor Game #1

January 3 – WALLEYE WINTERFEST, Outdoor Game #2

January 10 – Safe Kids Awareness Night

January 23 – Polish Heritage Night

January 24 – Cosby Sweater Night

January 25 – Mascot Mania Night

February 14 – Fans Paint the Ice Event

February 20 – Hops & Hockey Beer Tasting

February 21 – Boy Scout Jamboree

February 28 – Pink in the Rink

March 1 – Pink in the Rink

March 14 – St. CatTrick's Day

March 21 – Fur Circus

March 22 – Faith and Family Night

March 28 – Gilligan's Island/Remember Summer Night

April 4 – Social Media/Fan's Choose Night

For a more detailed look at upcoming Walleye theme nights, click here.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly