Chicago water conference agrees on one testing standard for the Great Lakes

Mayor D. Michael Collins says there is one main goal that everyone was in agreement with at the water conference, and that was to have one standard level of testing for the Great Lakes. 

Mayor Collins says everyone depending on the Great Lakes needs to be on the same page when it comes to testing the water. 

"Both Canada and the United States must come up with one form of testing so that we understand the testing protocol and we also understand what it means," said Mayor Collins.

He and other mayors at the water conference have a plan.

"Our goal is to present an executive order to the Obama administration declaring that Lake Erie requires at this point and time all of the efforts that the federal government can provide," said Mayor Collins.

Mayor Collins submitted a rough daft to the committee Wednesday. He says action should begin within 120 days and there may also be help from the EPA.

"There was a commitment yesterday that they would direct $12 million immediately into the research," said Mayor Collins.

The money may not be enough.

"$12 million dollars sounds as if it is a substantial amount of money, but you consider the magnitude of the problem it's a pittance, it is not going to get us to where we need to go," said Collins. 

