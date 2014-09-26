Chicago water conference agrees on one testing standard for the Great Lakes

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Mayor D. Michael Collins says there is one main goal that everyone was in agreement with at the water conference, and that was to have one standard level of testing for the Great Lakes.

Mayor Collins says everyone depending on the Great Lakes needs to be on the same page when it comes to testing the water.

"Both Canada and the United States must come up with one form of testing so that we understand the testing protocol and we also understand what it means," said Mayor Collins.

He and other mayors at the water conference have a plan.

"Our goal is to present an executive order to the Obama administration declaring that Lake Erie requires at this point and time all of the efforts that the federal government can provide," said Mayor Collins.

Mayor Collins submitted a rough daft to the committee Wednesday. He says action should begin within 120 days and there may also be help from the EPA.

"There was a commitment yesterday that they would direct $12 million immediately into the research," said Mayor Collins.

The money may not be enough.

"$12 million dollars sounds as if it is a substantial amount of money, but you consider the magnitude of the problem it's a pittance, it is not going to get us to where we need to go," said Collins.

