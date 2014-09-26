Carryout clerk scammed out of $500 after caller claims the store is behind on the light bill

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A carryout clerk was scammed out of $500 after a caller, claiming to be associated with Toledo Edison, told her the store was behind two months on their light bill.

The caller told Shyane Warnke his name was Terrance Randal and she needed to pay right away. He claimed the lights would be cut off in 45 minutes and the earliest a technician could restore power would be Wednesday.

In a panic Shyane rushed to Rite Aid to pick up a Green Dot Moneypak Card and gave Terrance the confirmation code and money.

Shyane says she then realized the light bill was paid. She called Toledo Edison right away but it was too late, the money was gone.

"It's not fair," said Shyane. "Who knows how many people they do it to in a day."

Green Dot Moneypak Cards are a re-loadable debit card that are typically used by people without bank account. For scammers they are more convenient than a money wire and just as untraceable.

The Better Business Bureau says be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment, never wire money, provide debit or credit card numbers or a Green Dot Moneypak Card to someone you don't know. They say utility companies and government agencies will not contact you demanding immediate payment by Moneypak.

Shyane is unsure when she will be able to recoup her loss but says she vows to be a little wiser next time the phone rings.

"Make sure you call the actual company not someone associated with them," said Shyane.