Carryout clerk scammed out of $500 after caller claims the store - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Carryout clerk scammed out of $500 after caller claims the store is behind on the light bill

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A carryout clerk was scammed out of $500 after a caller, claiming to be associated with Toledo Edison, told her the store was behind two months on their light bill.

The caller told Shyane Warnke his name was Terrance Randal and she needed to pay right away. He claimed the lights would be cut off in 45 minutes and the earliest a technician could restore power would be Wednesday.

In a panic Shyane rushed to Rite Aid to pick up a Green Dot Moneypak Card and gave Terrance the confirmation code and money.

Shyane says she then realized the light bill was paid. She called Toledo Edison right away but it was too late, the money was gone.

"It's not fair," said Shyane. "Who knows how many people they do it to in a day."

Green Dot Moneypak Cards are a re-loadable debit card that are typically used by people without bank account. For scammers they are more convenient than a money wire and just as untraceable.

The Better Business Bureau says be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment, never wire money, provide debit or credit card numbers or a Green Dot Moneypak Card to someone you don't know. They say utility companies and government agencies will not contact you demanding immediate payment by Moneypak.

Shyane is unsure when she will be able to recoup her loss but says she vows to be a little wiser next time the phone rings.

 "Make sure you call the actual company not someone associated with them," said Shyane. 

  • Carryout clerk scammed out of $500 after caller claims the store is behind on the light billMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: How to spot counterfeit money

    SLIDESHOW: How to spot counterfeit money

    Northwest Ohio residents and businesses have been hit with counterfeit money several times in recent weeks. Learn how to spot a fake bill with photos from the United States Secret Service. More >>
    Northwest Ohio residents and businesses have been hit with counterfeit money several times in recent weeks. Learn how to spot a fake bill with photos from the United States Secret Service. More >>
Powered by Frankly