Race for the Cure: 2-time survivor spreads awareness, support

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Linda Reese appreciates every single day after beating breast cancer – twice. Now she's dedicated to helping others.

Linda is currently eight years cancer-free, but she's been touched by it in other ways. She lost her mother and sister to breast cancer. Two of her aunts had it, as well. Now she talks to anyone who will listen about the warning signs.

"So now I'm letting people know," she said. "I talk about survivorship, I talk about getting your mammograms, talking with your doctor, sharing with them. You know, don't keep it inside. Attitude: It makes all the difference in the world…The point is there's somebody else that's been through that and your journey is gonna make you amazing because you'll be able to help somebody else."

Volunteering is a loving obsession for Linda. She is involved in Pink in the Park with the Mud Hens, Hattitude, and of course, Race for the Cure. Sometimes she's there handing out water for the runners or cleaning up the course afterward, but mostly she's just talking to women going through it who may feel alone.

"People are still getting it, and especially people who don't have a history in their family," she said. "To connect with those people – it puts them at ease to know that you went through your journey and you're still here, ‘Then I can make it.' One day at a time."

Linda makes sure they have a friend.

