More state troopers will be on I-75 the next few weeks for the "I-75 Crackdown"

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A new initiative aimed at reducing fatal accidents along Interstate 75 beings on Friday and will continue until September 28.

The "I-75 Crackdown" spans from Florida to Michigan, all of the states that I-75 runs through.

Troopers will be enforcing seat belt laws and focusing on cracking down on speeding and OVIs. Lt. Jerrod Savidge from the OSHP Bowling Green post says violations like these can cause serious injuries and fatalities if an accident were to happen. He says police are out to stop that.

"With that much traffic, obviously there's going to be more violations occurring, so it's our responsibility to be out there making sure everybody is obeying the law, and making it the safest roadway that we can for people that are driving," said Savidge.

The initiative is just one of two that the Highway Patrol is participating in this month. They are also cracking down on drivers with marijuana.

