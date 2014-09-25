More state troopers will be on I-75 the next few weeks - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

More state troopers will be on I-75 the next few weeks for the "I-75 Crackdown"

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A new initiative aimed at reducing fatal accidents along Interstate 75 beings on Friday and will continue until September 28. 

The "I-75 Crackdown" spans from Florida to Michigan, all of the states that I-75 runs through.

Troopers will be enforcing seat belt laws and focusing on cracking down on speeding and OVIs. Lt. Jerrod Savidge from the OSHP Bowling Green post says violations like these can cause serious injuries and fatalities if an accident were to happen. He says police are out to stop that.

"With that much traffic, obviously there's going to be more violations occurring, so it's our responsibility to be out there making sure everybody is obeying the law, and making it the safest roadway that we can for people that are driving," said Savidge.

The initiative is just one of two that the Highway Patrol is participating in this month. They are also cracking down on drivers with marijuana.

