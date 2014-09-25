Copper flashing stolen from a Toledo church

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Copper flashing was stolen off New Heights Fellowship roof at their new location on Heffner St.

It was a disheartening discovery for Pastor Dan Stevenson, as he prides himself on the services his church does in the community.

In order to get to the copper, the thief would have had to have used a ladder and been able to lift up the 200 lb concrete blocks that were protecting it.

Pastor Stevenson says he isn't mad at whoever committed the crime but he does have a message for the person responsible.

"I want them to know they are loved," said Stevenson. "This kind of desperate to try to provide for your needs is not necessary. I know that when they hurt somebody like a community organization they really hurt everybody, including themselves, their children and their grandchildren. You're destroying something that could last a long time."

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

