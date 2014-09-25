Copper flashing stolen from a Toledo church - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Copper flashing stolen from a Toledo church

TOLEDO, OH

Copper flashing was stolen off New Heights Fellowship roof at their new location on Heffner St. 

It was a disheartening discovery for Pastor Dan Stevenson, as he prides himself on the services his church does in the community. 

In order to get to the copper, the thief would have had to have used a ladder and been able to lift up the 200 lb concrete blocks that were protecting it.

Pastor Stevenson says he isn't mad at whoever committed the crime but he does have a message for the person responsible. 

"I want them to know they are loved," said Stevenson. "This kind of desperate to try to provide for your needs is not necessary. I know that when they hurt somebody like a community organization they really hurt everybody, including themselves, their children and their grandchildren. You're destroying something that could last a long time."

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

