BGSU discusses UMass game at weekly press conference

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Bowling Green State University held their weekly press conference Wednesday leading up to their game against University of Massachusetts, and the 2-2 Falcons are not taking the 0-4 Minutemen lightly. This game is the MAC opener for both teams.

"It's a very dangerous game, and for them to not be on campus for awhile, and for them to be going back there, and it's homecoming. The four opponents they've played…that has to be one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the conference," said BGSU Head Coach Dino Babers. "And two of those games, they were leading in the second half…and for a team to do that, all four of those games on the road, that's big. We have a very dangerous opponent, and you can tell they are thirsty for a win and we just hope they don't get it this week."

"I think UMass, after watching film on them, they are pretty good," said senior defensive back Brian Sutton. "They have a nice receiving corps, they've shifted a few athletes around at the running back to make their running game situation much better, but I feel if we come out and play our type of defense, our type of game, we will come out. There will be another game we can build off of."

"This week [we're] going through a lot of technique things at receiver and just technique - that's all it is," freshman wide receiver Roger Lewis said.

After watching game film on UMass, the Falcons know the Minutemen will present some challenges.

"We just got through watching tape and I'm watching the D-line versus Boston College, and they are blowing Boston College's offensive line two to three yards into the backfield on the goal line - and this is the same Boston College that beat USC," Babers said.

Some of BGSU's biggest challenges have been dealing with depth and keeping players healthy. Backups have been asked to be ready much earlier than expected.

"I've learned that the team that I started with is not the team that is going into conference," Babers said. "We've been doing a lot of re-coaching because of the people from spring ball, and two-a-days, and we have to keep it balanced."

