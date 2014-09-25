City council and city administration discuss Toledo's street rep - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City council and city administration discuss Toledo's street repair fund

On Thursday Toledo city council and city administration took a closer look at how money in the city's street repair fund is being spent. 

A majority of council members want $200,000 to be spent to fix the roads by the end of the year. The Collins administration is saying that money is already accounted for as a reserve fund for purchasing equipment.

City Councilman Tom Waniewski says more conversation needs to take place in order to come up with the money.

"It was up to us to say, 'Well then, you need to re-adjust your priorities, or not,'" said Waniewski. "'Look into some of these line items. You're spending $16,000 in food when it wasn't budgeted.'"

According to the city administration, Toledo started with $15 million in its street repair fund, which is money from the gasoline tax revenue. As of now, the city has spent $9 million, leaving approximately $7 million for the rest of the year.

"Maybe we need to stop paying in this area so we have the money," said Waniewski. "Now we can get the road paved and the administration can get the mill and fill machine they want. We all want that too, so the roads can be re-paved."

City council will continue the discussion next week. A vote will be made October 7.

