City council and city administration discuss Toledo's street repair fund

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

On Thursday Toledo city council and city administration took a closer look at how money in the city's street repair fund is being spent.

A majority of council members want $200,000 to be spent to fix the roads by the end of the year. The Collins administration is saying that money is already accounted for as a reserve fund for purchasing equipment.

City Councilman Tom Waniewski says more conversation needs to take place in order to come up with the money.

"It was up to us to say, 'Well then, you need to re-adjust your priorities, or not,'" said Waniewski. "'Look into some of these line items. You're spending $16,000 in food when it wasn't budgeted.'"

According to the city administration, Toledo started with $15 million in its street repair fund, which is money from the gasoline tax revenue. As of now, the city has spent $9 million, leaving approximately $7 million for the rest of the year.

"Maybe we need to stop paying in this area so we have the money," said Waniewski. "Now we can get the road paved and the administration can get the mill and fill machine they want. We all want that too, so the roads can be re-paved."

City council will continue the discussion next week. A vote will be made October 7.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.