Perrysburg and Napoleon both perfect ahead of Friday's matchup

The last two years the winner of Perrysburg versus Napoleon has determined the outcome of the Northern Lakes Conference. Napoleon won it all two years ago, Perrysburg took home the honors last season. Heading into Friday both teams are 4-0.

"This has turned into a big game for us, they are a great addition to our league. No one in our league has beaten them in our stadium since they have been in our league, so this is a huge one," Perrysburg Head Coach Matt Kregel said.

"We love the friendly confines here behind us, and the thing is Perryburg isn't just good they are outstanding and it's hard to find a chink in their armor," Napoleon Head Coach Tory Strock said.

Both teams can score. Perrysburg lights up the scoreboard for 35 points every Friday night, but Napoleon just as explosive. You can count on the wildcats for at least 42 points every Big Board Friday. It all starts with quarterback play.

"He (Gus Dimmerling) makes people miss, finds open receivers he puts a lot of stress on the defense to defend, I'd hate to defend him so we'll enjoy him as long as we have him," Kregel said.

"Coach Kregel is right Dimmerling is a handful but I will flip the coin here and tell you I'd hate to defend Blake Dunbar too," Strock said.

