Findlay looks to keep perfect season alive Friday against St. John's

Findlay is off to a fast 4-0 start, part of the Trojans success is their ability to execute an up-tempo offense. The Trojans are averaging 39 points per game, while holding their opponent to just below 17 points per game. That is an average margin of victory of 23 points per game

"It's key for our game plan. If we don't do fast tempo I think we might struggle. If we do fast tempo and everyone does things right it'll be a touchdown every time," Findlay senior quarterback Brandon Muehl said.

"The number one thing we feel it does for us, we feel like we wear down teams. It happened against Grove City big time in the third quarter (Findlay won 27-25) and I think it happened to Sylvania Southview a little bit (Findlay won 45-14)but a lot of teams have kids going both ways and that's an advantage for us," Findlay Head Coach Mark Ritzler said.

Findlay will host 1-3 St. John's but the Trojans believe St. John's is better than their record indicates.

"We've got to play physical. St. John's is a big physical team that comes right at you, they've always got big guys on both sides of the ball and kids that play hard, big receivers, regardless of records for either teams it's always a tough, tough, tough physical matchup and we have to step up to that or we won't be successful, Ritzler said.

St. John's is coming off a 38-31 win over their rival St. Francis.

We mentioned to our kids that St. John's will be playing confident right now and St. John's and Findlay has always brought great matchups not only in football but hockey and basketball. I think the two schools look forward to playing each other and I don't think it will be any different on Friday night," Ritzler said.

