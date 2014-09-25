Verizon Wireless donates to The Cocoon Shelter in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Verizon Wireless donates to domestic violence shelter in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Thursday, the first domestic violence shelter in Wood County was presented with a gift that will help enable them to continue the work they do for victims of domestic violence.

Domestic violence has been making headlines recently, but it has always been an issue in northwest Ohio. In Wood County it's the number one cause for homicide.

The Cocoon Shelter's Executive Director Michelle Clossick says it can be expensive to run a shelter like the one in Bowling Green, so Verizon Wireless decided to help. They presented a check for more than $6,000 to the Cocoon Shelter so it can continue to provide around-the-clock support to those who need it.

"Shelter's expensive, shelter costs over $100 a day per person, and an average stay of shelter is about 55 days," said Clossick.

Michael Drane works for Verizon and he donated the most. He says this was a cause that is close to his heart - his wife donated her time to the shelter before, so it only seemed fitting for them to help out.

"As soon as we donated it, she was off on her Facebook account telling everybody and her very best friend that she met was from the Cocoon Shelter, and she's off to North Carolina now, and she'll be sure to tell her and let her know, it's a big deal to us, so it feels good," said Drane.

The money donated Thursday will go toward direct services for the shelter, as well as event sponsorship.

