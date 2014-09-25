TPS: Student brought weapon to Bowsher Thursday, no one hurt

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson says a student brought an unloaded gun, which police believe was not in working order, to Bowsher High School on Thursday.

Toledo Police say that in addition to being unloaded, the antique gun was heavily corroded and they do not think it can be fired. The freshman didn't have any ammunition with him.

"Nobodywas ever in immediate danger, however it's troubling to think a student wouldbring a firearm to school," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan.



TPS says another student noticed the gun and called one of his or her parents. That parent then called the school. School administrators advised the school resource officer of the situation. The district says the officer took the student out of class, asked for the gun which was in the student's pocket, then placed the student under arrest.

"Inthis instance, we had a student do the absolute right thing," Heffernan said. "As soon as thatstudent was aware another student had a gun, immediate notifications were made. We were able to get that student out of the classroom and get that firearm veryquickly."

The 15-year-old student was taken to the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center. TPS officials say he faces school penalties ranging from suspension to expulsion.

The school's principal notified parents of the incident by way of a recorded phone call Thursday afternoon.



"Theydid not lock down. They decided they did not need to because the young man wascooperative and they removed him from the building fairly quickly," said TPS Assistant Superintendent Linda Meyers.

The student told police he brought the gun to school because he was feeling threatened.

"Itcould have been tragic consequences," Heffernan said. "Loaded or unloaded, it's never a wise idea toever bring a weapon onto any type of school grounds."

The student was in juvenile court for a detention hearing Friday morning and was ordered detained. He is due back in court October 10. He currently faces a safe schools charge, a fifth-degree felony. Officials say he could have been charged with a fourth-degree felony of carrying a concealed weapon, but wasn't.

This is not the first time a student has brought a weapon to a Toledo high school. In December of 2012 a Scott High School student brought a BB gun to school, sparking an evacuation and standoff with police.

