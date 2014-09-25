Springfield Township human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Springfield Township human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says 14 people were arrested on drug and prostitution charges in a human trafficking operation in Springfield Township.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says it worked with the Wood County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force on the operation, which was conducted Wednesday, September 24 at a hotel in Springfield Township. Those arrested were charged with a variety of offenses, including promoting prostitution, soliciting, and drug-related charges.

"Human trafficking not only is a criminal offense, but it is also an offense against human rights. We will not tolerate this type of activity in Lucas County," Sheriff John Tharp said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office released the names and photos of three of the 14 arrested. The remaining 11 have yet to be arraigned.

Sarah Marie Brown has been charged with promoting prostitution. Brian Lee White has been charged with promoting prostitution, two counts of possession of drugs, obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, receiving stolen property and driving without a license. Chasity Faith Fonseca has been charged with promoting prostitution.

Sgt. Dave Carter from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says cracking down on prostitution also curbs other crime, like drug use and burglary. He says many people turn to prostitution to fund a drug habit. 

"The whole idea behind it is also to recover juveniles that might be victims of human trafficking. Through the course of the years, they've had tremendous success," Carter said. "The intelligence we end up obtaining, too - it's a great program."

You can help fight human trafficking. Visit http://secondchancetoledo.org/secondchance/howyoucanhelp to see how.

