Springfield Township human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says 14 people were arrested on drug and prostitution charges in a human trafficking operation in Springfield Township.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says it worked with the Wood County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force on the operation, which was conducted Wednesday, September 24 at a hotel in Springfield Township. Those arrested were charged with a variety of offenses, including promoting prostitution, soliciting, and drug-related charges.

"Human trafficking not only is a criminal offense, but it is also an offense against human rights. We will not tolerate this type of activity in Lucas County," Sheriff John Tharp said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office released the names and photos of three of the 14 arrested. The remaining 11 have yet to be arraigned.

Sarah Marie Brown has been charged with promoting prostitution. Brian Lee White has been charged with promoting prostitution, two counts of possession of drugs, obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, receiving stolen property and driving without a license. Chasity Faith Fonseca has been charged with promoting prostitution.

Sgt. Dave Carter from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says cracking down on prostitution also curbs other crime, like drug use and burglary. He says many people turn to prostitution to fund a drug habit.

"The whole idea behind it is also to recover juveniles that might be victims of human trafficking. Through the course of the years, they've had tremendous success," Carter said. "The intelligence we end up obtaining, too - it's a great program."

You can help fight human trafficking. Visit http://secondchancetoledo.org/secondchance/howyoucanhelp to see how.

