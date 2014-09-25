Don't Waste Your Money: Electric bill scam

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Imagine answering the phone only to learn your electricity is about to be shut off for not paying your bill. What would you do?

A warning to anyone who works in a store, restaurant or any type of small business: a scam is catching many front desk people off guard, and it can cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars if you don't know about it.

The scammers contact vulnerable businesses saying their most recent electric bill had been paid incorrectly, and if it's not paid immediately with the correct amount, the power would be shutdown within the hour.

The scammers say the way to pay the bill is to use a Green Dot Moneycard, available at CVS.

Energy companies across the country are warning about this scam, which is apparently targeting businesses everywhere.

Remember: no utility will ever call you threatening an immediate disconnection. You will always receive a notice in the mail and on your door before they shut you off.

