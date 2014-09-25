Promedica hospitals using da Vinci surgery robot for new procedures

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Area Promedica hospitals are using revolutionary technology that is said to take a patient's medical experience to new levels.

It's called the da Vinci, and it's said to make all the difference when it comes to the surgical process.

The robot is partially controlled by the doctor. It is capable of smaller incisions, a quicker recovery rate and even minimal scarring pending the surgery.

Promedica representatives say da Vinci is one of the first of its kind in the region, and that this device puts Toledo ahead of the game in medical technology and keeps patients here rather than have them travel to other locations.

The da Vinci is used for general, gynecologic, urologic and vascular surgeries. It's now available at Promedica's Bay Park, Bixby, Flower, St. Luke's and Toledo hospitals.

