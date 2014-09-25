International Boxing Club of Toledo raising money to fight drugs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

International Boxing Club of Toledo raising money to fight drugs, gangs

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The International Boxing Club ofToledo is hoping you'll helpthem pack a one-two punch against drugs that target kids in our area.  Organizers are planning a huge charity eventThursday night.

Leaders at the gym say they stresseducation with their teaching.  They haveseveral vocational programs, including one for carpentry.

The goal of the fundraiser is toraise $5,000, which would be the largest in the club's history.

The boxing club has helped more than4,000 area kids over the past 13 years.

The fundraiser begins Thursday nightat 7 PM in their Oregon location.

