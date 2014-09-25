Honor flight vets made their way home Wednesday night, thanks to an anonymous donor it will not be the last flight

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A day, decades in the making comes to an end as war heroes from northwest Ohio return home from their honor flight trip to the nation's capital.

Nearly 100 local veterans spent their day Wednesday in Washington D.C., the oldest in the crowd was World War II vet Charles Williams.

"It was the most decorated ship in the navy the enterprise," said Charles. "We were in more battles; we had holes blown into the bow."

These vets stood at the feet of monuments that were made in their honor Wednesday.

John and Suzanne Roth are the only married couple that was on board. They served in the marines in Korea and John toured again in Vietnam.

"I was in the Korean War, so the guys that are portrayed there look very much like I did when I was there," said John.

"I never dreamed that I would go on an honor flight," said Suzanne.

This trip was suppose to be the last of the honor flights until an anonymous donor stepped up and made one more trip possible.

Father and daughter duo Norbert Rose and Kathy Schwenkmeyer made the journey together, five years after this Korean vet won his own war with leukemia.

"If you make me talk about it much more I'm going to cry," said Kathy. "We made it all through that part of his life and he got to be here today."

The amount of support as they landed back at home was overwhelming.

Thanks to the anonymous donor, another flight is scheduled for October 29. That will be the final flight, carrying 83 vets.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.