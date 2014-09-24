St. Baldrick event raising awareness for childhood cancer

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

People all around Toledo are coming together to raise funds for families affected by childhood cancer and to also help find a cure.

Kirin was only 19-months-old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and given a 40 percent chance to live.

"When he was diagnosed he never really saw us crying, he never saw us, that we were afraid, we just made the best out of it and made everyday special for him," said Kirin's grandmother Windy Brogan.

For about four months Kirin lived cancer free. Then the cancer came back with a vengeance, ultimately taking his life.

"Yesterday he would have been six years old, that is the hardest thing to celebrate a child's birthday at a gravesite," said Windy.

She says standing over his grave she made him a promise.

"As I was standing there in tears, ‘I will not stop, I will not stop fighting, I will not stop bringing awareness, I will not stop,'" said Windy.

This Sunday is Saint Baldrick's Shave for the Brave event. Right now 11 people are registered to go bald to raise awareness to childhood cancer and show their support.

The event is noon to 4 p.m. at Front Street Salon in Perrysburg. The goal is to raise at least $10,000 in donations.

"To know that they are not fighting in vain, but also to know that there community really does support and there are people that want to help," said St. Baldrick's volunteer Angelina Schilt.

For more information about the event click here.

If you cannot make it out to the event you can still donate by clicking here.

