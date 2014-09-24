St. Baldrick event raising awareness for childhood cancer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

St. Baldrick event raising awareness for childhood cancer

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

People all around Toledo are coming together to raise funds for families affected by childhood cancer and to also help find a cure.

Kirin was only 19-months-old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and given a 40 percent chance to live.

"When he was diagnosed he never really saw us crying, he never saw us, that we were afraid, we just made the best out of it and made everyday special for him," said Kirin's grandmother Windy Brogan.

For about four months Kirin lived cancer free. Then the cancer came back with a vengeance, ultimately taking his life.  

"Yesterday he would have been six years old, that is the hardest thing to celebrate a child's birthday at a gravesite," said Windy.

She says standing over his grave she made him a promise.

"As I was standing there in tears, ‘I will not stop, I will not stop fighting, I will not stop bringing awareness, I will not stop,'" said Windy.

This Sunday is Saint Baldrick's Shave for the Brave event. Right now 11 people are registered to go bald to raise awareness to childhood cancer and show their support.

The event is noon to 4 p.m. at Front Street Salon in Perrysburg. The goal is to raise at least $10,000 in donations.

"To know that they are not fighting in vain, but also to know that there community really does support and there are people that want to help," said St. Baldrick's volunteer Angelina Schilt. 

