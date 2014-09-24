Michigan's OK2SAY campaign encouraging students and teachers to - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Michigan's OK2SAY campaign encouraging students and teachers to report threats anonymously

A new campaign in Michigan is pushing students, teachers and others not to keep potential threats against students and schools hidden. 

Michigan officials are calling this campaign OK2SAY. They say the state's goal is for people in Michigan to feel comfortable with releasing information about potential threats to students anonymously.

Adrian Police chief Vincent Emrick says in light of what just took place at Tecumseh High School, where tragedy was averted, this campaign is something that can make a difference.

"This is probably the most important message there is," said Emrick. "Because many of the tragedies that have taken place, people have known or maybe were suspicious ahead of time and they had alerted authorities and those things could've been stopped."

Michigan's attorney general has partnered with many groups statewide to push OK2SAY. Tips can be submitted to OK2SAY 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

