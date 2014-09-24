Man paid counterfeit cash for puppy, victim was raising money for stepfather

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

A Toledo-area woman is the most recent victim of scammers circulating counterfeit money.

Many local businesses have received counterfeit bills in recent weeks. After seeing Toledo News Now's report on this crime, Brandi Whitackre contacted reporter Michelle Zepeda. Whitackre says she had to file a police report after accepting two bills that looked real.

Whitackre is out of a job after having surgery and her stepfather has mounting medical bills for a major health problem. In an attempt to help him, Whitackre decided to sell her new litter of puppies.

A man responded to her ad and paid her for a puppy. When Whitackre took her stepfather's car to the gas station to fill the tank, she learned the two $20 bills she was paid were fake.

"I feel really bad because I'm doing everything I can to help him," she said. "I just can't believe the people knew it was for the benefit and I can't believe someone would do that to someone – kick them while they are down."

Police say one of the best ways to determine if a bill is counterfeit is by feel. The phonies are slippery compared to legitimate bills.

If you'd like to help Whitackre's stepfather Bill, there will be a benefit dinner and silent auction on September 27 at Quarters Bar & Grill inside the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green. The event will include raffles and karaoke. For more information, contact Brandi at 419-575-0580.

