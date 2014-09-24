Lenawee County officials pushing to change the Winter Weather Advisory

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Lenawee County officials say the current weather advisory in Lenawee County is very confusing. They are now trying to simplify it to make it easier for everyone to understand.

With winter coming up, officials say last year's harsh winter makes the county's current three tier color coded system difficult to follow.

Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator Curtis Parsons says they are working together with the sheriff's department and the road commission to make the system a little easier.

"We're going to just simplify the matter by stating exactly what kind of conditions are existing," said Parsons. "Regardless of whether it's frozen ice on the roadway, snow covered or snow drifting conditions...we're going to be very specific."

Parson says Lenawee County will use local radio, newspapers and social media to get word out about exact conditions.

"We're going to try to be specific down to the region of the county," said Parsons. "For example, the southwest corner of the county was hit hardest last winter, so we're going to try to make it relevant to our citizens where they are at within the county."

County officials will meet with school superintendents in two weeks to lay out this new system for the upcoming winter. The new Winter Weather Advisory System is expected to be in place before the first snowfall.

