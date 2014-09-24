Horizon Youth Theatre to perform 'Charlotte's Web' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Horizon Youth Theatre to perform 'Charlotte's Web'

TONTOGANY, OH

Horizon Youth Theatre will present "Charlotte's Web" begining on Thursday, September 25 at Otsego High School in Tontogany.

Tickets for the show are $5 and can be purchased at Grounds for Thought on Main St. in Bowling Green or at the door.

The show features a cast of 29 children ranging from third grade to high school students.

Performances will be held Thursday, September 25, Friday September 26 and Sunday September 27 at 7 p.m.

For more visit horizonyouththeatre.org.

