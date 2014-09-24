Mayor Collins discusses water safety at a water summit in Chicago

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Water safety was the main topic Wednesday at a Mayor's Conference in Chicago, where Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins spoke about Lake Erie and the algal bloom that caused the water crisis in early August.

The conference was held at the Shedd Aquarium on Lake Michigan and leaders discussed how to prevent another water crisis in the Great Lakes region.

Mayor Collins spoke for 15 minutes about Toledo's water crisis, as an invited guest of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Collins says the water crisis was Toledo's canary in the coal mine moment, a reference to the old practice by miners, when they take canaries into the tunnels with them to give them the first indication of a gas leak. Collins also says the spike in microcystins in Toledo's drinking water was the first big alarm that got the nation's attention.

Collins called for other mayors at the conference to work with him and to have President Obama issue an executive order to get Lake Erie cleaned up.

"I've listened to the conversations and I am guardedly optimistic but I think the strength of all the mayors involved here, that I think is going to be very significant," said Collins.

Chicago Mayor Emanuel says he will push for the creation of a single standard for safe drinking water, which is something that wasn't in place during Toledo's water crisis.

