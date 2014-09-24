Lenawee County woman wanted for probation violation for forgery, - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County woman wanted for probation violation for forgery, more

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County are looking for a woman who violated probation.

Elizabeth Angelina Honeywell, 24, is wanted for a violation of probation for forgery, uttering and publishing, and stealing a financial transaction device in October of 2013.

Honeywell has brown hair and eyes, is 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. A tip that leads to Honeywell's arrest will be eligible for a reward.

