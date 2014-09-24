Woman loses brakes, drives van into Ottawa River - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman loses brakes, drives van into Ottawa River

TOLEDO, OH

Police say a brake failure caused a woman to drive her van into the Ottawa River Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police, the woman was backing up in the parking lot of the Rite Aid on Suder Avenue and Shoreland Avenue in Point Place. The woman says the brakes on her car were not functioning, and she panicked, hitting the gas. That sent her van flying backwards over a curb and into the Ottawa River.

Police say the woman was able to climb out of the car and was uninjured.

A tow truck was called to the scene to pull the vehicle from the river.   

