Missing Tiffin teen found safe

Taylor H. Filon (Source: Tiffin Police) Taylor H. Filon (Source: Tiffin Police)
TIFFIN, OH

Tiffin Police say a teen they had asked for the public's help finding Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday the department asked for help finding 16-year-old Taylor H. Filon. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police announced the girl had been found safe.

