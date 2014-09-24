Police: Man impersonates manager, scams second gas station out of money

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Perrysburg Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a gas station on Tuesday.

According to police, an unidentified male called the Barney's BP on Fremont Pike and claimed to be a manager. He reportedly had knowledge of Barney's operations and knew names of other managers and he told the clerk he was sending another employee to pick up money and cigarettes.

An unidentified female came to the store and the clerk gave her money. Surveillance video shows the woman taking three cartons of cigarettes before leaving.

The suspect was wearing a ball cap, dark shirt and jeans.

Investigators believe this suspect was also involved in a similar scam at the Barney's BP in Bowling Green on Friday.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation should call Perrysburg Police at 419-872-8001.

