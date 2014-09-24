Police: Man impersonates manager, scams second gas station out o - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man impersonates manager, scams second gas station out of money

A surveillance image of the female suspect. A surveillance image of the female suspect.
PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Perrysburg Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a gas station on Tuesday.

According to police, an unidentified male called the Barney's BP on Fremont Pike and claimed to be a manager. He reportedly had knowledge of Barney's operations and knew names of other managers and he told the clerk he was sending another employee to pick up money and cigarettes.

An unidentified female came to the store and the clerk gave her money. Surveillance video shows the woman taking three cartons of cigarettes before leaving.

The suspect was wearing a ball cap, dark shirt and jeans.

Investigators believe this suspect was also involved in a similar scam at the Barney's BP in Bowling Green on Friday. 

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation should call Perrysburg Police at 419-872-8001.

